Havells India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India opened at ₹1880.1 and closed at ₹1874.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1914.05 and the low was ₹1821. The market capitalization was ₹116675.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1986.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1233.1. The BSE volume for the day was 63132 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1838.0, 1.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2160.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1914.05 & ₹1821 yesterday to end at ₹1861.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.