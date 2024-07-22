Havells India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India's stock opened at ₹1875.2 and closed at ₹1861.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1894.5, while the low was ₹1765.5. The market capitalization stood at 110682.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1986.55 and ₹1233.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37403 shares traded.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Havells India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1851.5
|Support 1
|1722.5
|Resistance 2
|1937.5
|Support 2
|1679.5
|Resistance 3
|1980.5
|Support 3
|1593.5
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1877.5, 6.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2230.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1992 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1894.5 & ₹1765.5 yesterday to end at ₹1765.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.