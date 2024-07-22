Hello User
Havells India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -5.14 %. The stock closed at 1861.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1765.5 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India's stock opened at 1875.2 and closed at 1861.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1894.5, while the low was 1765.5. The market capitalization stood at 110682.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1986.55 and 1233.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Havells India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11851.5Support 11722.5
Resistance 21937.5Support 21679.5
Resistance 31980.5Support 31593.5
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1877.5, 6.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2230.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4446
    Buy14141414
    Hold13131311
    Sell3324
    Strong Sell1121
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1514 k

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1992 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India closed at ₹1861.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1894.5 & 1765.5 yesterday to end at 1765.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.