HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Today Live Updates : HBL Power Share Price stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 695.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.9 per share. Investors should monitor HBL Power Share Price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HBL Power's share price opened at 727.95 and closed at 695.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 738.65 and a low of 702.60 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 19,265.05 crore. Compared to its 52-week high of 723.80 and low of 377.10, the trading volume on the BSE was 594,488 shares.

16 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: HBL Power Share Price Short Term and Long Term Trends

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HBL Power Share Price share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days678.50
10 Days659.09
20 Days616.35
50 Days591.88
100 Days607.24
300 Days554.69
16 Dec 2024, 12:10 PM IST HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: HBL Power Share Price closed at ₹695.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 738.65 & 702.6 yesterday to end at 711.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

