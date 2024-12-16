HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HBL Power's share price opened at ₹727.95 and closed at ₹695.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹738.65 and a low of ₹702.60 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,265.05 crore. Compared to its 52-week high of ₹723.80 and low of ₹377.10, the trading volume on the BSE was 594,488 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HBL Power Share Price share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|678.50
|10 Days
|659.09
|20 Days
|616.35
|50 Days
|591.88
|100 Days
|607.24
|300 Days
|554.69
HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹738.65 & ₹702.6 yesterday to end at ₹711.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend