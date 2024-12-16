HBL Power Share Price Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Trade

HBL Power Share Price Share Price Today Live Updates : HBL Power Share Price stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 695.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.9 per share. Investors should monitor HBL Power Share Price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.