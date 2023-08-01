Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1117.1, and it closed at ₹1117.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1128.5, while the lowest price was ₹1112. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹303,954.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 30,605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1122.45, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 5.4 points.
