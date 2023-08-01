Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1122.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1117.1, and it closed at 1117.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1128.5, while the lowest price was 1112. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 303,954.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 30,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1122.45, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1117.05

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1122.45, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 5.4 points.

01 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1117.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 30,605 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1117.05.

