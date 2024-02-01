Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1558.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1555.15 and closed at 1558.9. The stock reached a high of 1580.35 and a low of 1546.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently 426,720.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1617.65 and 1016.45, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,496 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1558.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 1,472,496 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1558.9.

