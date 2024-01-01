Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of ₹1473.35 and a close price of ₹1472.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1481.75 and a low of ₹1457.4 during the day. The market cap for HCL Tech is ₹397,850.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,679 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1463.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.1%
|3 Months
|8.19%
|6 Months
|23.41%
|YTD
|41.07%
|1 Year
|40.37%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1466.1, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the net change is a decrease of 6.4.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 101,679 shares with a closing price of ₹1,472.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!