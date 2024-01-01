Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1466.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1463.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of 1473.35 and a close price of 1472.5. The stock reached a high of 1481.75 and a low of 1457.4 during the day. The market cap for HCL Tech is 397,850.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1463.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1466.1

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1463.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.1%
3 Months8.19%
6 Months23.41%
YTD41.07%
1 Year40.37%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1466.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1472.5

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1466.1, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the net change is a decrease of 6.4.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1472.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 101,679 shares with a closing price of 1,472.5.

