Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1270 and closed at ₹1264.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1279.95 and a low of ₹1256.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹346,494.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The BSE volume for the day was 25,568 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1282, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is ₹5.15.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 25,568 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,264.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!