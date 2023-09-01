Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1170.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1175 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of ₹1178 and a close price of ₹1170.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹1188 and the low was ₹1165.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹318,127.97 crore, and the 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1202.7 and ₹875.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:19:10 AM IST
