Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1170.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1175 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of 1178 and a close price of 1170.25. The stock's high for the day was 1188 and the low was 1165.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 318,127.97 crore, and the 52-week high and low for the stock are 1202.7 and 875.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:19:10 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1170.25 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 29795 shares, with a closing price of 1170.25.

