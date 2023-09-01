Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1170.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1175 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of 1178 and a close price of 1170.25. The stock's high for the day was 1188 and the low was 1165.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 318,127.97 crore, and the 52-week high and low for the stock are 1202.7 and 875.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1170.25 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 29795 shares, with a closing price of 1170.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.