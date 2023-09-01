Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of ₹1178 and a close price of ₹1170.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹1188 and the low was ₹1165.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹318,127.97 crore, and the 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1202.7 and ₹875.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.