Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was ₹1117.1, the close price was ₹1117.05, the high price was ₹1139.9, and the low price was ₹1112. The market capitalization was ₹308137.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1202.7, and the 52-week low was ₹875.65. The BSE volume was 100,294 shares.
