comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1117.1, the close price was 1117.05, the high price was 1139.9, and the low price was 1112. The market capitalization was 308137.4 crore. The 52-week high was 1202.7, and the 52-week low was 875.65. The BSE volume was 100,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:22:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1117.05 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume for HCL Tech on the BSE was 100,294 shares. The closing price for the day was 1117.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout