Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 1117.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1117.1, the close price was 1117.05, the high price was 1139.9, and the low price was 1112. The market capitalization was 308137.4 crore. The 52-week high was 1202.7, and the 52-week low was 875.65. The BSE volume was 100,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

