Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1466.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1455.05 and the close price was 1466.1. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 1495, while the lowest price was 1455.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 402,477.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 60,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1483.15, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1466.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1483.15. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 17.05, suggesting that the stock has gained in value. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for HCL Tech stock.

02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1466.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of HCL Tech on the BSE was 60,077 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1466.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.