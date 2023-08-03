Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1135.25 and closed at ₹1138.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1136 and a low of ₹1122. The market capitalization of the company is ₹306,255.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.70 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 95,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.