Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 1483.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1489.85 and closed at 1483.15. The high for the day was 1489.85 and the low was 1461.75. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 398,678.11 crore. The 52-week high is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 33,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1483.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,054. The closing price of the shares was 1,483.15.

