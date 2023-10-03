Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1238.75 and closed at ₹1243.15. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1249.25, while the lowest price was ₹1227.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹334,697.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for the day was 93,923 shares.
03 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
