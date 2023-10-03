Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1243.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1238.75 and closed at 1243.15. The stock's highest price for the day was 1249.25, while the lowest price was 1227.35. The company's market capitalization is 334,697.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, and the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for the day was 93,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1243.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hcl Tech was 93,923 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,243.15.

