Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1126 and closed at ₹1131.15. The stock had a high of ₹1135.45 and a low of ₹1115.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹304,577.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,432 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1142.7, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1124.95
The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1142.7. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.75, which means that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Hcl Tech stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
Hcl Tech Live Updates
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1127.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1124.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1127.9. The percent change in the stock price is 0.26, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1124.95, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1131.15
HCL Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1124.95 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% and the price has dropped by 6.2 rupees.
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1131.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, there were a total of 71,432 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,131.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!