Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Technologies sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 1124.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1142.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1126 and closed at 1131.15. The stock had a high of 1135.45 and a low of 1115.15. The company's market capitalization is 304,577.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,432 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1142.7, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1124.95

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the price is 1142.7. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.75, which means that the stock price has risen by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Hcl Tech stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1127.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1124.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1127.9. The percent change in the stock price is 0.26, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1124.95, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1131.15

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1124.95 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -6.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% and the price has dropped by 6.2 rupees.

04 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1131.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, there were a total of 71,432 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,131.15.

