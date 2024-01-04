Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Takes a Dip Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 1437.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1460 and closed at 1469.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1461.4, while the lowest price was 1436. The market capitalization of HCL Tech stood at 390,089.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1509.25 and 1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 51,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Hcl Tech January futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1431.3

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1423.8 with a bid price of 1420.3 and an offer price of 1420.75. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest stands at 12,582,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1423.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1437.5

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1423.95, with a percent change of -0.94% and a net change of -13.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.33%
3 Months6.02%
6 Months20.33%
YTD-1.93%
1 Year38.07%
04 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1437.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1437.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1437.5. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1469.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,615. The closing price for the day was 1,469.15.

