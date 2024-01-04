Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Takes a Dip Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1460 and closed at ₹1469.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1461.4, while the lowest price was ₹1436. The market capitalization of HCL Tech stood at ₹390,089.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1509.25 and ₹1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 51,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.