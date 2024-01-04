Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stock Takes a Dip Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1460 and closed at ₹1469.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1461.4, while the lowest price was ₹1436. The market capitalization of HCL Tech stood at ₹390,089.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1509.25 and ₹1016.45 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 51,615 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1423.8 with a bid price of 1420.3 and an offer price of 1420.75. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest stands at 12,582,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of HCL Tech stock is ₹1423.95, with a percent change of -0.94% and a net change of -13.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|3 Months
|6.02%
|6 Months
|20.33%
|YTD
|-1.93%
|1 Year
|38.07%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1437.5. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 51,615. The closing price for the day was ₹1,469.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!