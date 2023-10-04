Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1225.05 and closed at ₹1236.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.5 and a low of ₹1222.55. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹335333.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 72795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1235.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the value of HCL Tech stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 72,795 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,236.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!