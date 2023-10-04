Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1238.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1225.05 and closed at 1236.2. The stock reached a high of 1256.5 and a low of 1222.55. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 335333.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 72795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1235.35, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1238.55

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1235.35. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the value of HCL Tech stock.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1236.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 72,795 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,236.2.

