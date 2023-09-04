Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech stock surges with positive momentum

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1173 and closed at ₹1172.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1188, while the lowest was ₹1171.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹320,943.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1202.7 and ₹875.65 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 99,152 shares.
Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1187.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1185.4
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1187.75. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a small positive change in the stock price of HCL Tech.
Hcl Tech September futures opened at 1192.0 as against previous close of 1189.9
HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1190.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1194.4, while the offer price is 1194.9. Both the bid and offer quantities are 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 8977500, indicating high trading activity.
Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|-0.24%
|6 Months
|5.97%
|YTD
|14.1%
|1 Year
|28.05%
Hcl Tech Live Updates
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1172.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hcl Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99152. The closing price for the stock was ₹1172.9.
