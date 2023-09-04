Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech stock surges with positive momentum

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1173 and closed at ₹1172.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1188, while the lowest was ₹1171.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹320,943.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1202.7 and ₹875.65 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 99,152 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hcl Tech September futures opened at 1192.0 as against previous close of 1189.9 HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1190.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1194.4, while the offer price is 1194.9. Both the bid and offer quantities are 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 8977500, indicating high trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.76% 3 Months -0.24% 6 Months 5.97% YTD 14.1% 1 Year 28.05%

