Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech stock surges with positive momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1185.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1187.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1173 and closed at 1172.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1188, while the lowest was 1171.05. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 320,943.74 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1202.7 and 875.65 respectively. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 99,152 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1187.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1185.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1187.75. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a small positive change in the stock price of HCL Tech.

04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hcl Tech September futures opened at 1192.0 as against previous close of 1189.9

HCL Tech is currently trading at a spot price of 1190.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1194.4, while the offer price is 1194.9. Both the bid and offer quantities are 700. The stock has a significant open interest of 8977500, indicating high trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1190.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1185.4

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1190.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small positive movement.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months-0.24%
6 Months5.97%
YTD14.1%
1 Year28.05%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1185.4, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1172.9

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price of the stock is 1185.4. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 12.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight increase in price.

04 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1172.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hcl Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99152. The closing price for the stock was 1172.9.

