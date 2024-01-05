Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1437.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of HCL Tech was 1437.5, the close price was also 1437.5. The high price reached during the day was 1443.75, while the low price was 1417.35. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 385,245.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 58,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1437.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 58,727 shares and closed at a price of 1437.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.