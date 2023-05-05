Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:18 AM IST Livemint
HCL Tech opened at a price of 1059.25 during the current session. It reached a high of 1067.9 and a low of 1048.

HCL Tech's last day of trading saw an open price of 1059.25 and a close price of 1059.25. The stock's high for the day was 1067.9 and the low was 1048. The company has a market capitalization of 289385.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1156.8 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The stock saw a BSE volume of 99684 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:18:55 AM IST

Hcl Tech trading at ₹1066.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1059.25

On the last day of Hcl Tech BSE trading, the volume was 99684 shares and the closing price was 1059.25.

