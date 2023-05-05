Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:18 AM ISTLivemint
HCL Tech opened at a price of ₹1059.25 during the current session. It reached a high of ₹1067.9 and a low of ₹1048.
HCL Tech's last day of trading saw an open price of ₹1059.25 and a close price of ₹1059.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹1067.9 and the low was ₹1048. The company has a market capitalization of ₹289385.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1156.8 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The stock saw a BSE volume of 99684 shares.
05 May 2023, 08:18:55 AM IST
Hcl Tech trading at ₹1066.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1059.25
On the last day of Hcl Tech BSE trading, the volume was 99684 shares and the closing price was ₹1059.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!