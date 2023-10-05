Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1235.35 and closed at ₹1238.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1244 and the lowest price was ₹1226.4. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹336,159.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹916. The BSE volume for the day was 26,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1238.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, there were 26,097 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1238.55.