Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1235.35 and closed at ₹1238.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1244 and the lowest price was ₹1226.4. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹336,159.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311 and the 52-week low is ₹916. The BSE volume for the day was 26,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.