Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1238.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1235.35 and closed at 1238.55. The highest price during the day was 1244 and the lowest price was 1226.4. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 336,159.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 916. The BSE volume for the day was 26,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1238.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, there were 26,097 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1238.55.

