Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1266.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1275 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1280.85 and closed at 1273.3. The stock had a high of 1287.2 and a low of 1262.45. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 344,024.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 99,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1266.35

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1275 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 8.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% and the price has increased by 8.65 compared to the previous day's closing price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1273.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 99,297. The closing price for the stock was 1,273.3.

