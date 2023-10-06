Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1239.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1249.95 and a closing price of 1239.25. The stock reached a high of 1253.05 and a low of 1228.1. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 334,643.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 916. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 37,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1236, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.26% and by 3.25. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

