Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1234.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1238.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1233 and closed at 1232.55. The stock reached a high of 1241.45 and a low of 1225.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at 334,332.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1235, while the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 163,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1238.8, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1234.85

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1238.8 with a net change of 3.95, representing a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.74%
3 Months4.5%
6 Months9.66%
YTD18.88%
1 Year32.0%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1234.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1232.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1234.85. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Hcl Tech.

06 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1232.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 163,393 shares, and the closing price was 1232.55.

