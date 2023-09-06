Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1233 and closed at ₹1232.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1241.45 and a low of ₹1225.5. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is currently at ₹334,332.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1235, while the 52-week low is ₹882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 163,393 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Tech stock is currently priced at ₹1238.8 with a net change of 3.95, representing a percent change of 0.32. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.74%
|3 Months
|4.5%
|6 Months
|9.66%
|YTD
|18.88%
|1 Year
|32.0%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1234.85. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Hcl Tech.
On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 163,393 shares, and the closing price was ₹1232.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!