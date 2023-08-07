comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1144.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1128.9 and closed at 1124.95. The stock had a high of 1152.15 and a low of 1126.45. The market capitalization of the company was 309802.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 1202.7 and the 52-week low was 875.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 44076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:33:13 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1149.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1149.5 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.46% or 5.25 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:21:20 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1150.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1150.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.53, resulting in a net change of 6.05.

07 Aug 2023, 10:06:19 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1148.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1148.45. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, HCL Tech stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1148, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1148, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 3.75 points.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:36:33 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1149.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1149.85. It has experienced a 0.49 percent change, with a net change of 5.6.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:22:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1150.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1150.55. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means that the stock has increased by 6.3. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement with a slight increase in price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:07:15 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1144.25, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹1124.95

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1144.25. There has been a percent change of 1.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 19.3, which means that the stock has increased by 19.3. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

07 Aug 2023, 08:21:36 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1124.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 44,076. The closing price for the stock was 1124.95.

