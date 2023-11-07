Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1266.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1269.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1275 and closed at 1266.35. The highest price during the day was 1279.25, while the lowest price was 1265. The market cap of HCL Tech is 344,540.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 35,251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1269.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1266.35

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1269.65. There has been a 0.26% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months12.02%
6 Months18.03%
YTD22.17%
1 Year21.46%
07 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1269.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1266.35

The current data shows that HCL Tech stock is priced at 1269.65 with a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1266.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HCL Tech was 35,251 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1266.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.