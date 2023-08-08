Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1144.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1151.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of ₹1149 and a close price of ₹1144.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1155.6 and a low of ₹1144 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹311,643.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7, while the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 76,117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:17:36 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1144.25 yesterday
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,117. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,144.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!