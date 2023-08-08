Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

08 Aug 2023

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1144.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1151.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an open price of 1149 and a close price of 1144.25. The stock reached a high of 1155.6 and a low of 1144 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 311,643.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, while the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 76,117 shares.

08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1144.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 76,117. The closing price for the shares was 1,144.25.

