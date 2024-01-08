Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1424.15 and closed at ₹1419.65. The stock had a high of ₹1438.5 and a low of ₹1421.6. The company's market capitalization was ₹389,587.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1509.25 and the 52-week low was ₹1016.45. The stock had a volume of 67,851 shares on the BSE.
08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
