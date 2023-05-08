Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:01 AM ISTLivemint
HCL Tech opened at ₹1063.95, reached a high of ₹1065.9, and fell to a low of ₹1055.45 during the current session.
HCL Technologies' open price on the last trading day was ₹1063.95 and closed at ₹1055.45. The high for the day was ₹1065.9 and the low was ₹1055.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹288,693.26 crore. HCL Technologies' 52-week high was ₹1156.8 and the low was ₹875.65. On the BSE, 5335 shares were traded.
08 May 2023, 11:01:39 AM IST
