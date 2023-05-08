Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:01 AM IST Livemint
Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

HCL Tech opened at 1063.95, reached a high of 1065.9, and fell to a low of 1055.45 during the current session.

HCL Technologies' open price on the last trading day was 1063.95 and closed at 1055.45. The high for the day was 1065.9 and the low was 1055.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 288,693.26 crore. HCL Technologies' 52-week high was 1156.8 and the low was 875.65. On the BSE, 5335 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:01:39 AM IST

Hcl Tech closed at ₹1055.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 5,336. The closing price for the stock was 1,055.45.

