Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1270 and closed at ₹1269.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.6 and a low of ₹1267.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹345,164.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,940 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3397.75 27.65 0.82 3680.0 3070.3 1243254.18 Infosys 1401.4 -2.95 -0.21 1672.45 1215.45 579673.4 HCL Technologies 1277.0 3.15 0.25 1311.0 1011.6 346535.03 LTI Mindtree 5203.15 16.9 0.33 5590.0 4120.0 153912.67 Tech Mahindra 1147.15 -1.45 -0.13 1319.95 982.95 100939.09

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1273.85 As per the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1275.5 with a net change of 1.65 and a percent change of 0.13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.65 points. It is important to note that this information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and should be considered in the context of other factors and trends in the market.

HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1274 and a high of ₹1280.35 today.

Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1283.55 as against previous close of 1278.55 HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1278, with a bid price of 1281.3 and an offer price of 1281.9. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 11,576,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hcl Tech Live Updates HCL TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1278.4, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1273.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1278.4. The percent change is 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.55. This data suggests that HCL Tech's stock is experiencing a small positive movement.

Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.16% 3 Months 13.17% 6 Months 18.07% YTD 22.58% 1 Year 21.66%

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1274, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1273.85 The current data for HCL Tech stock shows a price of ₹1274 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change of 0.15.

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1269.65 on last trading day On the last day, HCL Tech had a volume of 16,940 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1269.65.