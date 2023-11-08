Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1273.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1275.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1270 and closed at 1269.65. The stock reached a high of 1277.6 and a low of 1267.85. The company's market capitalization is 345,164.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311, while the 52-week low is 1011.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3397.7527.650.823680.03070.31243254.18
Infosys1401.4-2.95-0.211672.451215.45579673.4
HCL Technologies1277.03.150.251311.01011.6346535.03
LTI Mindtree5203.1516.90.335590.04120.0153912.67
Tech Mahindra1147.15-1.45-0.131319.95982.95100939.09
08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1275.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1273.85

As per the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1275.5 with a net change of 1.65 and a percent change of 0.13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.65 points. It is important to note that this information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and should be considered in the context of other factors and trends in the market.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

HCL Technologies stock reached a low of 1274 and a high of 1280.35 today.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hcl Tech November futures opened at 1283.55 as against previous close of 1278.55

HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1278, with a bid price of 1281.3 and an offer price of 1281.9. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 11,576,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1278.4, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1273.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1278.4. The percent change is 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.55. This data suggests that HCL Tech's stock is experiencing a small positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months13.17%
6 Months18.07%
YTD22.58%
1 Year21.66%
08 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1274, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1273.85

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows a price of 1274 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change of 0.15.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1269.65 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a volume of 16,940 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1269.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.