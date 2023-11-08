Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1270 and closed at ₹1269.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.6 and a low of ₹1267.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹345,164.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1311, while the 52-week low is ₹1011.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,940 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3397.75
|27.65
|0.82
|3680.0
|3070.3
|1243254.18
|Infosys
|1401.4
|-2.95
|-0.21
|1672.45
|1215.45
|579673.4
|HCL Technologies
|1277.0
|3.15
|0.25
|1311.0
|1011.6
|346535.03
|LTI Mindtree
|5203.15
|16.9
|0.33
|5590.0
|4120.0
|153912.67
|Tech Mahindra
|1147.15
|-1.45
|-0.13
|1319.95
|982.95
|100939.09
As per the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1275.5 with a net change of 1.65 and a percent change of 0.13. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% or 1.65 points. It is important to note that this information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and should be considered in the context of other factors and trends in the market.
HCL Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1274 and a high of ₹1280.35 today.
HCL Tech's spot price is currently at 1278, with a bid price of 1281.3 and an offer price of 1281.9. The offer quantity is 700, while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 11,576,600.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1278.4. The percent change is 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.55. This data suggests that HCL Tech's stock is experiencing a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|13.17%
|6 Months
|18.07%
|YTD
|22.58%
|1 Year
|21.66%
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows a price of ₹1274 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change of 0.15.
On the last day, HCL Tech had a volume of 16,940 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1269.65.
