Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 1140.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Technologies' stock opened at 1157.95 and closed at 1151.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1157.95, while the lowest price was 1136.55. The market capitalization of HCL Technologies is 308,895.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7, and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 75,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1126.85, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1126.85, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -14.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.23% or a decrease of 14.05.

09 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1128, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1128. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -12.9, indicating a decrease of 12.9.

09 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1127.35, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1127.35 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -13.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.19% or 13.55.

09 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1128.65, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1128.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 12.25.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1133.2, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1133.2, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -7.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% or 7.7.

09 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1135.7, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1140.9

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1135.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 5.2.

09 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1140.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1151.05

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1140.9. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1151.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a volume of 75,290 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1151.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.