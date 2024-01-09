Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1447.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was 1438.25, and the closing price was 1432.85. The stock reached a high of 1451.75 and a low of 1430.8. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 392,789.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, while the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 105,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Hcl Tech January futures opened at 1451.95 as against previous close of 1436.5

HCL Tech's stock is priced at 1474.85 with a bid price of 1470.05 and an offer price of 1470.95. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 13892200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1460.65, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1447.45

The current stock price of Hcl Tech is 1460.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 13.2, suggesting a positive movement.

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.42%
3 Months6.38%
6 Months28.76%
YTD-1.24%
1 Year40.19%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1447.45, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1432.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1447.45. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.6, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that Hcl Tech stock has experienced a small increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1432.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,654. The closing price for the stock was 1432.85.

