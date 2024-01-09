Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Surges in Positive Trading Session

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was ₹1438.25, and the closing price was ₹1432.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1451.75 and a low of ₹1430.8. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹392,789.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25, while the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 105,654 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HCL Tech's stock is priced at 1474.85 with a bid price of 1470.05 and an offer price of 1470.95. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest stands at 13892200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1460.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 13.2, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|3 Months
|6.38%
|6 Months
|28.76%
|YTD
|-1.24%
|1 Year
|40.19%
The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is ₹1447.45. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.6, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data suggests that Hcl Tech stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 105,654. The closing price for the stock was ₹1432.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!