Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech's Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 1236.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1253.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1249.8 and closed at 1235.9. The stock had a high of 1255.55 and a low of 1232.3. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 334,684.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 916. The BSE volume for the stock was 132,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1253.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹1236.15

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1253.05, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 16.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.37% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net change of 16.9 points. This suggests that HCL Tech is experiencing positive momentum in the market.

09 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1226, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1236.15

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1226, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -10.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.82% or a decrease of 10.15.

09 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1235.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 132,167. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1235.9.

