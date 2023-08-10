Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1140.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1143.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1136.35 and closed at 1140.9. The stock reached a high of 1146.3 and a low of 1125.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 309,558.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 92,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1140.9 yesterday

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 92,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,140.9.

