Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at ₹1136.35 and closed at ₹1140.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1146.3 and a low of ₹1125.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹309,558.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 92,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1140.9 yesterday
On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 92,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,140.9.