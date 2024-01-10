Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

10 Jan 2024
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1447.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1460.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech's stock opened at 1461 and closed at 1447.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1480.5, while the lowest price was 1454.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 396,303.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25, and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,198 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1447.45 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 92,198 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1447.45.

