Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HCL Tech's stock opened at ₹1461 and closed at ₹1447.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1480.5, while the lowest price was ₹1454.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹396,303.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25, and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,198 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1447.45 on last trading day
On the last day, HCL Tech had a trading volume of 92,198 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1447.45.