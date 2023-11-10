Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1267.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1270.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech opened at 1265.05 and closed at 1267.6. The stock reached a high of 1275.75 and a low of 1262. The market capitalization of the company is 3,44,744.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 1011.6. The stock had a trading volume of 32,362 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1267.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 32,362 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1267.6.

