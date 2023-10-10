Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at a price of ₹1226 and closed at ₹1236.15. The stock had a high of ₹1266.45 and a low of ₹1226. Its market capitalization was recorded at ₹338095.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1311 and its 52-week low was ₹916. On the BSE, a total of 73319 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.