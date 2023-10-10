Hello User
Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1236.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at a price of 1226 and closed at 1236.15. The stock had a high of 1266.45 and a low of 1226. Its market capitalization was recorded at 338095.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1311 and its 52-week low was 916. On the BSE, a total of 73319 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

