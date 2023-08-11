comScore
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 3.1 %. The stock closed at 1134.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1141.95 and closed at 1143.35. The stock had a high of 1141.95 and a low of 1129. The company has a market capitalization of 307,568.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. On the BSE, there were 68,080 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47:50 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169.75, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹1134.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1169.75. It has experienced a percent change of 3.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 35.15.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:39:34 AM IST

Hcl Tech Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-1.76%
6 Months-1.05%
YTD9.14%
1 Year19.14%
11 Aug 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:27:43 AM IST

Hcl Tech August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1140.4

HCL Tech, currently trading at a spot price of 1160, has no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 10,894,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:00:54 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1136, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1143.35

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1136 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and the value has decreased by 7.35.

11 Aug 2023, 08:00:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1143.35 yesterday

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 68080 shares and closed at a price of 1143.35.

