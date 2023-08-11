Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1141.95 and closed at ₹1143.35. The stock had a high of ₹1141.95 and a low of ₹1129. The company has a market capitalization of ₹307,568.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. On the BSE, there were 68,080 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1169.75, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹1134.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1169.75. It has experienced a percent change of 3.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹35.15. Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss Share Via

Hcl Tech Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.78% 3 Months -1.76% 6 Months -1.05% YTD 9.14% 1 Year 19.14% Share Via

Hcl Tech August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1140.4 HCL Tech, currently trading at a spot price of 1160, has no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 10,894,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1136, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹1143.35 The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1136 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and the value has decreased by ₹7.35. Share Via

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1143.35 yesterday On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 68080 shares and closed at a price of ₹1143.35. Share Via