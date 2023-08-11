Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Stock Rises in Trading Today

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1141.95 and closed at ₹1143.35. The stock had a high of ₹1141.95 and a low of ₹1129. The company has a market capitalization of ₹307,568.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1202.7 and the 52-week low is ₹875.65. On the BSE, there were 68,080 shares traded.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is ₹1169.75. It has experienced a percent change of 3.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹35.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-1.76%
|6 Months
|-1.05%
|YTD
|9.14%
|1 Year
|19.14%
HCL Tech, currently trading at a spot price of 1160, has no bid or offer price or quantity. The stock has an open interest of 10,894,800.
The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1136 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and the value has decreased by ₹7.35.
On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 68080 shares and closed at a price of ₹1143.35.
