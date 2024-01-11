Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 1460.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1491.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of HCL Tech was 1470 and the closing price was 1460.4. The stock had a high of 1507.25 and a low of 1470. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 404,810.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 162,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1460.4 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 162,708 shares and closed at a price of 1,460.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.