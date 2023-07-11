comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1114.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's 1124.1
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1114.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1124.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1158.05 and closed at 1157.05. The high for the day was 1159.25 and the low was 1121. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 305,043.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The BSE volume for the day was 82,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:17:25 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1114.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

Today's closing price for HCL Tech stock is 1114.7, which represents a decrease of 0.84% from the previous day's closing price of 1124.1. The net change in stock price is -9.4.

11 Jul 2023, 03:19:30 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1113.9. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 10.2.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06:15 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116.35, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1116.35 with a percent change of -0.69. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.75, indicating a decrease of 7.75 from the previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:50:38 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1121.05, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the price of HCL Tech stock is 1121.05. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 compared to the previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:34:27 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118.65, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is at 1118.65. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a negative movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:20:30 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.8, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1112.8. It has shown a decrease of 1.01% in percentage change and a net change of -11.3.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06:00 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114.5, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1114.5. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.6, which means the stock has decreased by 9.6 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48:55 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1113, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -11.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.99% and by 11.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:32:26 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.85, down -1% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1112.85, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -11.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the value has decreased by 11.25.

11 Jul 2023, 01:23:04 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.65, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1112.65 with a percent change of -1.02. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.02% from its previous value. The net change is -11.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:07:39 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.95, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1112.95 with a percent change of -0.99% and a net change of -11.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the value has decreased by 11.15.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:41 PM IST

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-vs-infosys-vs-wipro-vs-hcl-tech-which-it-stock-to-buy-ahead-of-q1-results-2023-11689059079319.html

11 Jul 2023, 12:50:57 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1114, which represents a decrease of 0.9%. The net change in the stock price is -10.1, indicating a decline from the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 12:37:32 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.8, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1113.8. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.3.

11 Jul 2023, 12:31:23 PM IST

Hcl Tech Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:20:58 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114.85, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1114.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.82, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -9.25. Overall, the stock has declined slightly in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1117.05, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1117.05, which represents a decrease of 0.63% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.05.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51:46 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116.75, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1116.75. The percent change is -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.35, suggesting a decline of 7.35 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:37:43 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116.6, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1116.6 with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -7.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% and 7.5 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:18:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1117.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

As of the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1117.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in its value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:03:41 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118.9, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1118.9 with a percent change of -0.46. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.2, indicating a decrease of 5.2 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50:45 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1122.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1122.05, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and is subject to change.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35:24 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118.6, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for Hcl Tech stock shows that the stock price is 1118.6. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a negative performance for Hcl Tech stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:09 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1119.85, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1119.85. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:02 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1122.2, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1122.2. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47:11 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1125.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

HCL Tech stock is currently priced at 1125.7 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.6.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31:31 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1126.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is currently at 1126.45. There has been a 0.21% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that HCL Tech stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:19:16 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1128.35, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1128.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:03:43 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1124.1, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1157.05

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1124.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -32.95, further confirming the decrease in value. Overall, the current data suggests that HCL Tech's stock is trending downwards.

11 Jul 2023, 08:24:55 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1157.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Tech on the BSE, a total of 82,138 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1157.05.

