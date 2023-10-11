Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech Shares Rise in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 1248.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1259.75 and closed at 1248.6. The stock reached a high of 1264.8 and a low of 1248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 340,911.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1311 and the 52-week low is 936.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST HCL Tech Q2 Results Preview: IT major to report single-digit growth, may cut revenue guidance to 4-6%

HCL Tech Q2 earnings: D-Street analysts and domestic brokerages widely expect India's third largest IT services major to report softer growth in the September quarter and reduce its revenue guidance to 4-6% from 6-8%.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hcl-tech-q2-results-preview-it-major-to-report-single-digit-growth-may-cut-revenue-guidance-to-46-11696964314781.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?

TCS buyback price: Market is expecting this buyback of shares by Indian IT major to be around 18,000 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-buyback-2023-expected-price-history-other-details-is-infosys-wipro-hcl-tech-buyback-coming-soon-11696994774588.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1259.15, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1248.6

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1259.15. There has been a 0.84 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.55. This suggests that the stock has increased in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1248.6 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 29,310 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,248.6.

