Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hcl Tech Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1254.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) opened at 1257 and closed at 1254.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1269.5 and a low of 1254.4. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 341710.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1269.5 and the 52-week low is 882.2. The BSE volume for HCL Tech was 211695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1254.15 on last trading day

On the last day, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 211,695 shares with a closing price of 1,254.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.