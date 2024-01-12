Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees positive trading day

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at ₹1504.85 and closed at ₹1491.75. The high for the day was ₹1504.85 and the low was ₹1474. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is ₹403,182.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1509.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 36,230 shares.
The low price for HCL Technologies stock today was ₹1499.05, and the high price was ₹1537.7.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is at ₹1533.75. There has been a 3.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 48. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.57%
|3 Months
|12.34%
|6 Months
|33.91%
|YTD
|1.28%
|1 Year
|40.77%
The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is ₹1500.25 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 14.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 14.5 points.
On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 36,230 shares and closed at a price of ₹1491.75.
