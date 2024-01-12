Hello User
Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : HCL Tech sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 1485.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl Tech Stock Price Today

Hcl Tech Share Price Today : On the last day, HCL Tech opened at 1504.85 and closed at 1491.75. The high for the day was 1504.85 and the low was 1474. The market capitalization of HCL Tech is 403,182.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1509.25 and the 52-week low is 1016.45. The BSE volume for the day was 36,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST HCL Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for HCL Technologies stock today was 1499.05, and the high price was 1537.7.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1533.75, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is at 1533.75. There has been a 3.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 48. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hcl Tech Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hcl Tech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.57%
3 Months12.34%
6 Months33.91%
YTD1.28%
1 Year40.77%
12 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1500.25, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1485.75

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1500.25 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 14.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 14.5 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1491.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had a BSE volume of 36,230 shares and closed at a price of 1491.75.

