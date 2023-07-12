comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at 1106.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's 1114.7
Back

Hcl Tech share price Today Live Updates : Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1106.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Livemint

Hcl Tech stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1114.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1106.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hcl Tech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hcl TechPremium
Hcl Tech

On the last day of trading, HCL Tech had an opening price of 1127.05 and a closing price of 1124.1. The stock reached a high of 1130.05 and a low of 1112.1. The market capitalization of the company is 302,492.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1202.7 and the 52-week low is 875.65. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 60,184.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:21:44 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech closed today at ₹1106.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

Today, the closing price of HCL Tech stock was 1106.5, which represents a decrease of 0.74% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1114.7. The net change for the day was -8.2.

12 Jul 2023, 03:44:00 PM IST

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day winning run ahead of inflation prints, TCS, HCL Tech's Q1 numbers

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-sensex-nifty-snap-two-day-winning-run-ahead-of-inflation-prints-tcs-hcl-techs-q1-numbers-11689154184813.html

12 Jul 2023, 03:20:30 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1110.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1110.55. There has been a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and there has been a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03:57 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1112.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1112.6, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Hcl Tech Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:48:59 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1114. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34:03 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

As of the current data, HCL Tech stock is priced at 1113.25. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.45.

12 Jul 2023, 02:17:33 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1111.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1111.65 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:07:24 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1116 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% or 1.3 points.

Click here for Hcl Tech Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:50:27 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1113.85, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:34:47 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1110.65, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1110.65. The percent change is -0.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.05, meaning the stock price has decreased by 4.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:04:40 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1111.0, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data of HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1111.0 with a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.7 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:46:32 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1108.4, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

HCL Tech's stock price is currently at 1108.4, showing a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -6.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and has fallen by 6.3 points.

Click here for Hcl Tech AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:32:31 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1106.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Hcl Tech is 1106.6. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.1, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 8.1.

12 Jul 2023, 12:18:48 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1106.4, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1106.4. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.3, which means there has been a decrease of 8.3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02:13 PM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1104.85, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1104.85 with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -9.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.88% or 9.85.

12 Jul 2023, 11:47:19 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1106.75, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1106.75 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 7.95.

Click here for Hcl Tech News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30:49 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1110.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1110.3 with a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.39%. The net change is -4.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:20:29 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1108.3, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1108.3, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and has decreased by 6.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:04:27 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

As of the current data, HCL Tech stock is priced at 1118 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of HCL Tech.

12 Jul 2023, 10:48:10 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1120.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1120.9, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 6.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the net change is an increase of 6.2.

Click here for Hcl Tech Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1118.05, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data shows that the stock price of HCL Tech is 1118.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend in the HCL Tech stock.

12 Jul 2023, 10:19:35 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1116.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1116.55. It has experienced a 0.17 percent change, with a net change of 1.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04:45 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1113.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price is 1113.6 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is a decrease of 1.1.

12 Jul 2023, 09:52:45 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1108.7, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current price of HCL Tech stock is 1108.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6, suggesting a decrease of 6 in the stock price.

Click here for Hcl Tech Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:49:21 AM IST

HCL Technologies share price in focus ahead of Q1 results; check details

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hcl-technologies-share-price-in-focus-ahead-of-q1-results-check-details-11689133308574.html

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:08 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price update :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1105.0, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current data for HCL Tech stock shows that the price of the stock is 1105.0. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, implying a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:16:37 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price NSE Live :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1115.0, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1114.7

The current stock price of HCL Tech is 1115.0. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.03, with a net change of 0.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04:12 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Today :Hcl Tech trading at ₹1114.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1124.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of HCL Tech is 1114.7. There has been a negative percent change of -0.84, resulting in a net change of -9.4.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04:00 AM IST

Q1 Results: TCS, HCL Technologies, 5Paisa Capital, Anand Rathi, others to announce earnings today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-tcs-hcl-technologies-5paisa-capital-anand-rathi-others-to-announce-earnings-today-11689130567432.html

12 Jul 2023, 08:13:07 AM IST

Hcl Tech share price Live :Hcl Tech closed at ₹1124.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for HCL Technologies on the BSE, a total of 60,184 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1124.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout